Teen Waitress Warned Her Manager Not To Hire A Former Friend With A History Of Getting Fired From Her Jobs, And The Friend Lashed Out When She Lost The Interview

Some people burn every bridge they cross.

Imagine your former friend kept following you from job to job, causing chaos everywhere she went, and now planned to walk straight into the one workplace where things are finally going well for you?

Would you just stay out of it? Or would you try to stop it from ever happening?

In the following story, one young woman finds herself in this situation and decides to speak up.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for asking my manager not to hire my former friend? I (18F) am in my last year of high school. I go to a school for gifted students where, as long as we keep our grades up and complete all tests, no one really cares about attendance. I barely go. I study better alone, and I pick up concepts quickly. Since I turned the legal working age in my country (15), I’ve been working nonstop. I love working, especially typical “teen” jobs like retail, waitressing, etc. Right now, I have three jobs: waitress at a bar, barista at a bakery, and receptionist at a kids’ club.

Unfortunately, her friend was lazy.

A year ago, I helped my friend get a summer job at the place where I was working at the time. She wanted something to do, and the store needed summer workers. But she’s always been lazy. She promised me she would work hard because her hiring was tied to my name. She didn’t. She sat the entire time.

It didn’t take long for her friend to get fired.

It was a retail job, and she refused to move from the register even when customers asked for help. She’d just tell them to find someone else. We had multiple coupons we needed to memorize; she never bothered to learn them. Every time someone used one, she called another employee for help. She made a ton of extra work for everyone. She got fired after two weeks. Meanwhile, I got a raise and was made “responsible” for the store whenever the manager wasn’t there.

Now, her friend tries to work at all of her jobs.

Ever since then, she’s been weirdly obsessed with working wherever I do, like she wants to “prove” she’s better than me. So far, she has been hired at two more places I worked: the bakery where I still work, and a receptionist job at a law firm. She was fired from both. Last week, I found out she scheduled an interview at the bar where I work now. I immediately talked to my manager and explained what happened at every job she’s had.

She’s not afraid to admit what she did.

I told him that if he hired her, I would quit because I’m not willing to deal with that toxic dynamic again. He didn’t hire her. And now she’s blaming me, and she’s right, because I did warn him. But I don’t think I’m fully at fault. I told her she needs to take responsibility for her own actions. She and her friends have been harassing me nonstop to apologize and ask my manager to hire her anyway. AITA?

Wow! This girl sounds like something else.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit would handle this situation.

