Teen Watched Her Nephew’s Disrespect Get Out Of Control, So She Questioned Whether He Deserved Any Of Her Christmas Gifts

The holidays have a way of exposing unresolved problems from the rest of the year.

After months of enduring disrespect from her nephew and his neighborhood friend, one teen started rethinking the gifts she planned to give him.

She wonders: Did he truly deserve a generous gift after all he’d done?

Read on to find out what Reddit thought.

WIBTA if I didn’t give my nephew and neighbors son their Christmas gifts? So my nephew—I’ll call him Ryan (age 6)—started living with my mom, brother, and me (15F) in late July. I was pretty excited when my mom said he was going to be living with us because he’s lived with us in the past. When he was 2, he lived with us for a few months on and off until he was 3.

At first, the teen was excited about this new change, but the novelty quickly wore off.

I liked him living with us back then, so I was excited for him to come back—especially because I don’t see him often since my sister doesn’t come around much. But when he actually got here, I quickly wasn’t excited anymore because of the way he acts. He is so rude and so disrespectful.

He doesn’t seem to listen to what anyone else has to say.

I can’t say anything to him without him responding slick as heck, and he’s disrespectful for no reason at all. Whenever you tell him anything, he’ll just say, “I don’t care,” in a very disrespectful tone. He doesn’t listen for the life of him. When you tell him to do something, he’ll either ignore you or say something like, “You can’t tell me what to do,” or “I don’t care.”

Looking back, Ryan always had behavioral problems, but she always thought he’d grow out of them eventually.

He was kind of like this the first time he lived with us—he would hit and scream—but he was only 2, so I thought he grew out of it. He didn’t. If anything, he’s gotten worse.

The adults around her seem to enable this bad behavior.

And no one ever says anything to him. His mom doesn’t. My mom doesn’t either, although she has started saying things to him—but still not much. On the weekends, he goes to my grandma’s (his great-grandma’s) house, and she especially lets him do whatever the heck he wants. My mom literally said one time she walked into her house to pick him up, and he was melting a literal baseball on a skillet. She said he was doing “an experiment.”

Ryan also has another bad influence around him.

When it comes to my neighbor’s son—I’ll call him Kevin (age 7)—he’s a lot like Ryan. He’s also pretty disrespectful, has a slick mouth, and doesn’t listen. Kevin and Ryan have become good friends since they’re almost the same age. They even go to school together and are in the same class. So they’ve been “influencing” each other in a way.

It seems like Kevin is just as bad — if not worse.

They’re both bad, so obviously they’re going to end up worse—especially since Kevin’s older sister also isn’t very well-behaved, so he has her as a role model too. They’re both also ungrateful. Even Kevin’s mom says he’s very ungrateful, which also ticks me off. Today, I had enough.

Next time they tried to badmouth her, her patience had run out.

Kevin came over, and they were playing Xbox. The moment I said a word to them, Ryan responded with, “I don’t care,” and other disrespectful stuff. When I told him to stop talking to me like that, his mouth just got slicker. Kevin started joining in. With Kevin, I think he thinks it’s funny. With Ryan, he’s just rude and also kind of thinks it’s cool.

So she started questioning the gift she had bought for Ryan.

Christmas is coming up, and I already got most of their gifts. I was going to order Ryan a new game and get them both walkie-talkies. They already have walkie-talkies to talk to each other, but they aren’t very good, so I was going to get them better ones. But I don’t think I am anymore. I also don’t think I’m going to give them the gifts I already bought.

But her family discouraged her from going through with it.

I told my mom about it, and she said that would be wrong and that I shouldn’t do that. And don’t get me wrong—I love Ryan, and I really care about Kevin. I want them to have the gifts, and I was excited buying them, wrapping them, and giving them to them on Christmas.

Part of her feels guilty, but another part of her feels justified.

I would also feel bad since I’m giving my niece and other nephews gifts, and I’m giving my neighbors’ other kids gifts—so they’ll see others get gifts from me but not them. But I’m sick and tired of how they act and talk to me. So WIBTA if I didn’t give them the gifts?

Sounds like Ryan doesn’t really deserve this gift.

What did Reddit have to say?

If Santa taught us anything, it’s that only good kids deserve presents.

Getting Ryan a good gift after all of this would only send the wrong message.

Professional intervention would be the best gift.

Kevin definitely doesn’t deserve anything for being such a bad influence on Ryan.

At some point, Ryan’s behavior has to come with consequences.

Loving someone doesn’t mean letting them walk all over you.

