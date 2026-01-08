Teenage Daughter Went To A Neurologist For Her Migraines, But Her Mom Wants To Rely On Advice From AI And The Internet

We all know people who give unwanted (and unfounded) medical advice.

But this gets more complicated when the patient is a teenager and the person giving the bad advice is her mom. Like in this story, when a teen with migraines just wants to consult a doctor, and not Dr. Mom or ChatGPT.

AITA for embarrassing my mom in front of the doctor? So I (16f) and my mom (51f) went to my neurologist appointment yesterday because my migraines have been acting up like crazy lately.

My mom is really into natural stuff and has giving me soooo many vitamins and random “natural” stuff she has found online for me to take. She gets upset if I refuse to take them.

The thing is I’m not doing that out of disrespect, I do my own research and some of the stuff she has me taking either won’t do anything for my migraines, or is too much. Like she has me taking almost 700 milligrams of magnesium a day. That’s insane.

I brought it up to her after doing my own research and finding that I really shouldn’t be having more than 400 milligrams a day and she got mad at me. She also gets mad when I refuse to read the ChatGPT “articles” she sends me but I don’t think it’s all the accurate. (Especially cause it suggested I take 850 milligrams somehow😭)

So when she was taking about all the prescriptions and medicines with my neurologist, my mom mentioned one of the pills she has me taking. The doctor suggested I stop taking it when my new prescription comes in because it also has magnesium in it. I decide to ask how much magnesium I should be having a day and she says exactly what I have been telling my mom.

Around 350 milligrams.

Here’s where I was a little petty… I turned to my mom and said, “I told you so,” and I was playing around but she got hurt. When we got it the car she was upset and didn’t talk to me💔 I don’t think I’m really wrong because I had been telling her but she doesn’t wanna listen to anything that ain’t ChatGPT or anyone younger than her.

It’s about my health and I was just trying to show her that I know what’s good for me as well.

