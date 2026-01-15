Teenage Girl On Birth Control Gets Her Period For The First Time In Years, But Her Mom Won’t Take Her To Get Pads

Women know that once you start your period, it’s always good to be prepared, but imagine being a teenager and not being prepared at all.

If you desperately needed pads but your mom wouldn’t take you to store to get them, what would you do?

In this story, one teenage girl is in this exact situation, and eventually she decides that disobeying her mother is her only option.

Her mother is pretty upset, but the daughter really isn’t sure what choice she had.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for driving myself to get pads? I (18F) recently went on a trip with my mom (50F). We drove her car down to an AirBNB where we stayed for a couple of weeks. I have been on birth control since I was about 15 for irregular, painful, and heavy periods. Save for a few times that I’ve forgotten to take the pill, I haven’t had my period in years. For some reason, my birth control just… decided to stop working while we were on this trip. I was taking it consistently and on time, but I ended up getting my period anyway. Because I haven’t had my period in years, I was unprepared both physically and materially. I had no pain relievers and most importantly, no pads or tampons.

I’m surprised her mom isn’t more helpful.

We weren’t in walking distance of any stores, and frankly I wasn’t comfortable walking alone in an unfamiliar neighborhood regardless. I asked my mom if she could drive me to go get pads, and she said we would later. By the next day, I had bled through multiple pairs of underwear. I asked her again, and she said she would go when she had time.

She was getting pretty desperate.

I asked if I could just drive myself, and she told me no. I understand her reasoning: I’m a young driver, her car isn’t one I’m super familiar with, and we’re in a new area. I get it. But it essentially meant I just had to wait for her to get me what I needed. I reminded her a few times over the next few days. Even after washing my underwear, it was stained and gross and essentially unwearable. Toilet paper didn’t do much to help as a makeshift pad.

She did what she had to do.

Eventually, I decided I just needed to do it myself. While she was out, I took her car to the nearest convenience store (maybe a ten minute drive?) and got what I needed. Before I left, I sent her a text saying I was going to grab the pads and that she didn’t need to worry about it. When I got back, she was waiting for me and mad. She told me that she said I wasn’t allowed to use her car.

If her mom had prioritized her daughter’s needs, she wouldn’t have taken the car.

I told her that I had no other way to get to the store. She said that she would have gone and gotten what I needed. But I reminded her that I had been asking for days. I feel like I didn’t have much else choice. Am I a jerk?

Obviously, OP didn’t do anything wrong. Yes, she disobeyed her mother, but desperate times, desperate measures and all that.

Her mother really needed to be more helpful.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Seriously, it’s crazy that her mother wouldn’t help her.

This person would be furious if her mother did this to her.

Couldn’t her mom have stopped at a store?

The OP added a comment with some more details.

Her mom should’ve helped her right away.

