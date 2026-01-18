Teenager Stayed Quiet During Her Mom’s Birthday Song, So Her Stepdad Accused Her Of Breaking Her Mom’s Heart

Parents don’t always realize how their actions affect their kids.

AITA for not singing “Happy Birthday” to my mom and then packing a bag after I got grounded for it? I (17F) and my mom (36F) have always had issues. Just recently, she celebrated her 36th birthday. The night before, we had a family fun night together. But she had invited a guy friend of hers and his wife and kids to this bowling alley.

They were both being really close together, even with my stepdad and this guy’s wife within 10 feet. The only thing I hear from my mom is, “If only kids weren’t around.” She says that to this guy. His wife suddenly gets very clingy and possessive over him, which I would, too. My mom has cheated on my stepdad before multiple times, so it wouldn’t surprise me if she did it again.

Now, it’s the next day, and we are celebrating her actual birthday. I’m still salty about the night prior, but now, I have to watch my three half siblings (6, 5, and 3). I don’t like watching them because they hate me, and I was still overwhelmed. So, while my stepdad and siblings are singing happy birthday, I stay silent. My stepdad gets mad at me, and then, they leave to go an hour away to party.

An hour after they leave, my youngest sibling throws up. I clean it up and then text my parents. They read the text and say nothing. After that, I also said I needed my mom to sign a paper for school. And then my stepdad responds immediately about the paper.

I then ask about hanging with my BF (18M) on Friday. My stepdad says, “Well, you broke your mom‘s heart for not saying happy birthday to her. So what I think is that you’re gonna be grounded from going anywhere with (BF’s name) on Saturday. I think that’s an easy solution.”

I then proceeded to lose my mind crying to my BF and text my aunt. I am currently packing a bag just in case they kick me out for arguing with them about being grounded over something so dumb. So am I the jerk?

