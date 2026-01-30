Teenager Waited For His Mom To Pick Him Up After Work, But She Arrived Over An Hour Late And He Finally Snapped

Getting home safely after work shouldn’t be a daily battle with your mom.

This teenager started working far from home and relied on his mom to drive him to and from their place.

But his mom isn’t religiously honoring their agreement, which really frustrates him.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for yelling at my mum for picking me up late… I’m 16. I can’t drive yet. My job is 17 km from home. When I applied, my mum said she was fine with driving me there and back. I even offered to pay her for petrol because I didn’t want to be annoying. She agreed. That was the arrangement from the start.

This teenager noticed that his mom started picking him up later than when his shift actually ended.

But now that I’ve been working for a bit, she constantly shows up insanely late. Not like ten minutes. I mean over an hour. Every single day. I finish late at night. My feet are killing me from long shifts. She expects me to just sit around Kmart waiting for her like it’s no big deal.

His mom’s excuse was that she had to take care of more important stuff.

I’m exhausted. Half the time, the store is closing. I’m just wandering around like a zombie. I always remind her when I finish. She knows exactly what time to come. She still tells me that “other stuff is more important” than picking me up on time.

He finally snapped and told her he wouldn’t be paying her anymore.

It’s not once or twice. It’s literally every day now. That’s what makes it so frustrating. I’ve still been paying her like we agreed. After another hour-long wait the other night, I finally snapped. I said, “If you keep picking me up late, I’m not paying you anymore.” I’m basically paying for a ride that shows up whenever she feels like it.

Now, his mom is mad and calls him ungrateful.

She got mad and said I’m ungrateful. She said she’s doing me a favour. She was the one who told me this job was fine. She said she would drive me. Now, she’s acting like I’m rude for being over it. So am I the jerk? Am I wrong for saying I’m not paying her if she keeps leaving me waiting? This keeps happening after long shifts.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This is not working out, says this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one thinks the mother deserved it.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, this person shares a clever strategy.

If the ride runs on mum-time, the payment might, too.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.