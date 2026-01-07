Teen’s Hip Pain Leads to Scary Medical News His Mom Hid for Months, And Now He’s Wondering If Confronting Her Makes Him the Bad Guy

A 14-year-old has been dealing with worsening hip and leg pain, only to learn months later that the first doctor told his mom it could have been an infection…or bone cancer.

She never mentioned it, even as he struggled to walk without painkillers.

Now that he finally knows what was kept from him, he feels blindsided and wants to confront her, but fears she’ll claim she was just “protecting” him.

AITA for confronting my mother about her secrets on my health? So Im 14M, and I have had a pain in my hip and leg for a few months. So when I first got a delayed xray, due to complications in my family, the doctor got the results. So this was in August, and this Dr when he got the results, called my mom directly and I quote what I heard literally months later “your son either has an infection or bone cancer.”

So luckily it is neither of those, these doctors think its an osteoid osteoma which is benign. However they still aren’t “sure” thats its an osteoid osteoma. They have to let me live with it for a few months on painkillers. When I’m off painkillers, I have to drag my leg and It like gives out sometimes.

I feel like telling me I might have bone cancer earlier could’ve prepared me for the worst. Now that I know I feel a bit worried. I just wish my mother didn’t hide this info from me. She isn’t protecting me from doing this, she is just containing it for a later date.

I plan on talking to her really seriously about this, but she probably will get mad. She might say she was protecting me and that I am too young to here that information. AITA?

Most readers felt that withholding major medical information, especially about your own body, crosses a line, even if the parent meant well.

Hard to blame a kid for asking questions when he’s been left in the dark about his own bones.

