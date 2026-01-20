The Concept Of “Wabi Sabi” Describes “Perfectly Imperfect” Things, But The Internet Has Ruined It

If you are a fan of King of the Hill, you have likely heard Bobby Hill describing a girl he likes as having ‘Wabi sabi’ because she isn’t perfect, but she is perfect for him.

It is a touching concept, and not surprisingly, the internet started using it, but people quickly started using it to compliment things that should not be complimented at all.

One TikToker illustrates this in a video, which is captioned, “How the wabi sabi trend is starting to sound.”

This should be good.

She then gives examples in a very cute voice. One example she gives is, “But I love being a piece of **** it gives me wabi sabi.”

I mean, she’s not wrong.

Another example comes next where she says, “I know my boyfriend hits me, but I love him. He just has wabi sabi.”

Yikes, that is a big extreme, but honestly, I could see some people doing this.

Then she ends with, “I like how your nose is crooked, it just has wabi sabi.”

She is very funny, and she illustrates perfectly how people ruined this concept.

It is pretty funny, and it definitely doesn’t give her wabi sabi.

Check out the full video below to hear all of her funny examples.

The people in the comments fully agree with her.

This person says it was cute at first, but not anymore.

These backhanded compliments are just rude.

This commenter sums it up perfectly.

Come on, people, not everything is ‘wabi sabi.’

