Rental Property Owners Said Their Friend’s Kids Could Live Rent-Free, But Now The Other Parents Are Mad At Them

Parenting is hard when your kids are young, but it can get complicated even when your children are adults.

This mother has a property she wants to let her children and their friends live in rent-free.

It seems like a pretty sweet deal for everyone, but one of the parents is not happy about it, and now she’s feeling conflicted.

Let’s get the full story…

AITA for letting my friend’s daughter live in our rental property rent-free without asking friend’s permission first? When my mother died 15 years ago, I inherited her home. It’s smaller than my own house, so my husband and I decided we would rent it out. It’s already paid off, so we were making a decent profit off of it. Other important players in this story. My husband and I have been friends with “Sam” and “George” since we were in college. We all have kids of similar ages and they are close friends. The relevant children here: our son “Henry” (24), Sam’s son “Kyle” (23) and George’s daughter “Anne Marie” (24). Henry and Kyle are in grad school, working part time. Anne Marie finished grad school in the spring and recently started her first “big girl” job, as she calls it.

Seems like everyone is doing well!

Originally, the 3 of them were sharing an apartment in a bad part of town. We didn’t love that the kids were doing this, but they wanted to be independent and be on their own, and this was all they could afford. However, after a couple of incidents in the building, I came to the kids with an offer: if they cover the bills on our rental, we won’t charge them rent and they can live there. We won’t profit off it anymore, but I’m okay with that, if it means the kids have a safe place to live. The kids were on board with this and thanked us. I didn’t even think about asking our friends about this, because the “kids” are all adults. Sam and his wife were cool with this. George, however, is irritated with us.

I wonder why…

He says one of the reasons Anne Marie moved out is because he wanted to charge her rent to teach her responsibility and she said if she was going to pay rent, she might as well have her own space. I pointed out that she will still be responsible for bills (the 3 of them are splitting the bills evenly), just not rent. He feels like this is “spoiling” the kids and wants me to not let Anne Marie live there. I said I’m not going back on this, as that wouldn’t be fair. My husband, Sam, and Sam’s wife are on my side, though my husband feels like we should’ve asked George first before offering this to Anne Marie. I think that’s absurd because she’s an adult, this is our property, and we can do what we want. But am I being a jerk by offering this and not running it by George first?

Let’s get into the comments.

Overall, most of the comments were in agreement.

Many people praised her for offering this to the young adults.

This person saw nothing wrong with the situation.

And this one thinks George is a serious problem.

Let your kids be adults, even if that means helping out sometimes.

