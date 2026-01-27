‘This really uncovers the variability and the inconsistency.’ – 20 Different SPF 50 Sunscreens Were Tested And Only 4 Were Deemed To Be Acceptable

This sure doesn’t sound good…

Liah, the owner of a beauty company, talked to TikTokkers about a study that is sure to make people think twice next time they buy some sunscreen.

Liah asked viewers, “What if I told you the SPF 50 you’re applying is, in fact, SPF 4?”

The TikTokker said an Australian study tested 20 sunscreens that advertised as SPF 50 or more…and 16 of them failed.

Liah said she recently went to Australia and bought a bunch of different sunscreens and reviewed them.

She said her top choice was a mineral sunscreen called Lean Screen from Ultra Violette. However, she was shocked to find out that this particular sunscreen, although advertised as 50 SPF, only tested at an SPF of 4.

Liah said, “This really uncovers the variability and the inconsistency of SPF testing.”

The TikTokker said that she thinks the label on the Lean Screen is misleading and that containing 22% zinc oxide would make it impossible to only have an SPF of 4.

Liah told viewers, “If you’ve worked in the beauty industry long enough, you know that the ISO 24444 SPF testing methodology is already very variable.”

She added, “This only tells me to apply your sunscreen as liberally as possible and reapply if you can, especially if you’re exposed to direct sunlight.”

Here’s the video.

@liahyoo #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo should you trust your sunscreens? Especially when @Ultra Violette Australian SPF is not spf 50 but in fact, spf4? I have a lot to say about this consumer test, or the spf testing methods overall. But we’ll start here today ♬ original sound – Liah Yoo

