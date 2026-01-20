TikTokers Are Re-Discovering The Wall Friction Trick That Kids Used To Do All The Time

It is funny how trends come and go over the years, often repeating themselves with new generations thinking that they discovered something new.

Older adults will remember taking things like colored pencils and rubbing them on the wall so that they stick, and now modern TikTokers are discovering this is possible too, and it is so much fun.

One TikToker made a video that showed herself sticking various things to the wall, and she made several videos of her doing it. This one, she put the caption of, “Seeing what else I can stick to my walls.”

She looks like she is having a lot of fun.

She takes something in her hand and presses it against the wall, moving it up, and letting go. The caption shows, “Mini Lotion.”

Of course, it sticks to the wall just as it should.

This is always so fun and surprising.

TikTok/jenuinelyidkShe goes on to do other things, including a chocolate bar and even a big box of Goldfish snacks.

Her description of the video says, “Scuffed my walls a little bit with this one, but can’t stop, won’t stop.”

The wall scuffs are a minor price to pay for something so fun.

It is surprising what you can stick. When I saw the caption, “Chair” come up, and her holding a small wooden chair, I thought it would be impossible. She actually got it to stick, though.

I almost wonder if that chair is somehow glued on or something, but who knows.

I’m definitely not going to try it, it could really damage my walls.

Watch the video for yourself and see what she is able to stick to the wall using nothing but friction.

The people in the comments love it, or they have a hard time believing it.

This person thinks she is being lied to.

LOL. I mean, she’s not wrong.

This person can’t get it to work.

It works like magic, but it is actually science.

