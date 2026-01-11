Trade School Student Endured Repeated Insults From A Classmate, So She Hid Tuna In The Woman’s Curtain Rod At A Party And Later Heard Her Complain For Weeks

The most effective payback is the kind no one ever connects back to you.

So, what would you do if a classmate repeatedly used a insult towards you and treated it like a joke, even though it clearly was not?

Would you confront them about it publicly? Or would you wait for the perfect moment and get even?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself in this scenario and pulls a prank that’s hard to beat.

Here’s what happened.

Hid tuna fish in curtain rod This was years ago, but I’m still proud of it. A girl in trade school would very casually call me a nasty name because she thought it was hilarious. I never said anything about it, but I ended up at a house party at her house.

The girl couldn’t find the source of the smell.

I found a can of tuna and decided to go into a couple of vacant rooms, like the spare room and laundry room, and pull apart the curtain rods, then stuff canned tuna into them. A master plan, in my mind. That stuff stinks, and when you smell something weird in your house, you’re going to check a lot of places, but never the curtain rod. For weeks after that party, I would overhear her talking to her friend about this smell that she and her boyfriend couldn’t find. I got a lot of joy out of that.

Eek! It would be interesting to know if she ever found it.

Let’s see if the folks over at Reddit have ever done anything similar.

That must’ve smelled horrible!

What a mess!

For this person, curtain rods are the first place they’d check.

That was a great move! Hopefully, the girl eventually left her alone.

