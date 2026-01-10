Uncle Takes His Nephews To The Park When Their Dad Is Deployed In The Army, But His Wife Thinks He Needs To Take His Daughters To The Park Sometimes Without The Nephews

Imagine having daughters who told you that they don’t like going to the park when their cousins go to the park. Would you insist on bringing the cousins anyway, or would you take some trips to the park with just your daughters?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and they disagree about what to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for asking my husband to limit his time with his nephews because our daughters are missing out? I had an issue yesterday with my husband which Im conflicted about, regarding whether I was in the wrong. My husband and I have two daughters, 6 and 8. My SIL and her family live a couple of blocks away from us. They have two boys, both 9 years old. Her husband is in the army so he is away from home a lot. When he’s away, the boys come to our house often. Theyre great boys, respectful and energetic. When they’re here my husband takes them to the park to play soccer. They always say they have a great time and my SIL also thanks us for it.

Her daughters don’t like going to the park with their cousins.

When they’re not around, my husband takes our daughters to the park too, I often join them too, and they also look forward to it. However, when my husband takes the boys along, even though we encourage our girls to go along they told me they don’t enjoy it, basically the boys get super competitive and it’s not fun the way it is when its just them with my husband. I take them along by myself but apparently its not as much fun hahaa. My husband can also only do some days of the week and when their father’s away the boys come on those days.

She had a suggestion.

Yesterday, I asked my husband to talk to his sister and set some kind of limit to those days because our daughters like going to the park with him for soccer and its not the same with me or when they go with him and the boys. He looked taken aback and said that they’re good kids, theirs dad’s away for long stretches and they seem to have fun here. I said I never said they werent good kids, just that our daughters felt like they were missing out.

Her husband clearly doesn’t get it.

He said he’ll encourage them more to come with them and he’ll make sure things dont get too competitive. I said we’ve gone through that before and its just not fun for them. He said telling his nephews this would be cruel , and made it sound like I was an AH for suggesting it. So I wanted to ask AITA?

It’s great that he takes the boys to the park, but maybe they could go every other time, and the girls could go every other time, taking turns.

Let's see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I completely agree with this comment.

This person suggests asking the husband a couple questions.

Here are some more suggestions to compromise.

Another person suggests a schedule.

The daughters deserve one on one time with their dad.

