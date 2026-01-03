Vet Student Studying For Exams Gets An Odd Request From Her Husband, And Now He Is Mad At Her For Rejecting It

Not all favors are worth your time and consideration, even if your spouse is the one asking for it.

AITA for refusing to do my husband a favor, even if I was capable of doing it? I am a 4th year vet student married to my husband. I have an exam in 4 days that I have been frantically studying for. This morning I was actively typing/studying on my computer when my husband came in and asked if I could do him a favor.

He said that he needed new work pants but when he tried to log in to his Amazon account yesterday that he was locked out.

He asked that I just buy the pants for him using my Amazon account. He said that I had purchased the pants before so the order info should be saved somewhere in my history. I told him that he has access to my Amazon account on his computer and could use my account to get them for himself. I said that while I was physically capable of going and doing it for him, he could also do it just as easily, and it just wasn’t a priority for me right now. He got pretty upset. He said he never asks for favors and I couldn’t do this one thing for him.

It’s true that he doesn’t often ask for favors from me, but it’s not true that I don’t do things for him. It’s just that it was a bad time for him to ask and I feel like he can do it himself. I feel like I might be a jerk for saying no, especially after he got so upset. I am capable of doing him the favor, even if it’s a really bad time for it. But, I also feel like he should be more considerate of my time and effort right now and I offered him the solution of him using my account on his computer. So, AITA for refusing to do the favor?

Narcissists have trouble with that.

Yep. It’s sounds like this behavior is normal for him.

He will never realize. She should leave him.

Yep. This is what women think of when hearing the phrase “man cold.”

No because he wants her to spend more time babying him than working on her career.

Weaponized incompetence has entered the chat.

