What Should You Do If A Boss Asks You To Do Something That Might Be Illegal? A Career Expert Offered Advice.

You never know what kind of sticky situation you might find yourself in at work…

And that’s why it’s important to know your rights and to get good advice about how to handle those moments!

A TikTokker named Nicole posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers what they need to do if they’re asked to do something that seems like it could potentially be illegal.

The video started with a stitch to another video where someone said, “Tell me something a job has taught you that you will never ever forget no matter what.”

Nicole then took center stage and said, “If someone says something messed up to you, especially a higher-up, something, for example, borderline illegal, but they say it to you non-electronically, so over the phone or in person, you gotta write it down.”

Nicole added, “You have to email it back to them from your company email address.”

She used a hypothetical example and said, “For example, ‘Hey Jake. When we were talking earlier about the promotion you’re offering me where I’m going to be doing the same job as John. But for some reason, John and I won’t have the same job title. When you said you were worried I was making this a women’s lib issue, can you clarify what you meant?”

