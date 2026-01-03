January 3, 2026 at 8:55 am

‘When I say everything’s fresh, I really do mean that.’ – Chef Thinks The Cheesecake Factory Is A Great Place To Learn The Cooking Trade

Well, color me surprised, because I had no idea about this!

A chef who used to work at The Cheesecake Factory posted a video on TikTok and talked about why he thinks working at the chain restaurant is great training for cooks.

The TikTokker explained, “I worked for The Cheesecake Factory for about six years as a lead cook trainer.”

He said, “My job was to go around to different states and cities to train up new cooks so they could take over when the restaurant actually opened.”

The chef said that the restaurants have HUGE menus with between 110 and 130 different dishes and there are 140 sauces to make, as well.

He said, “When I say everything’s fresh, I really do mean that. There are no sauces pre-made, nothing is pre-cut, everything is handmade in-house.”

The TikTokker added, “If you’re a cook looking to start out your career in a chain restaurant, The Cheesecake Factory is actually one of the top places I would recommend.”

Here’s the video.

Restaurant secrets: Life of a line cook at The Cheesecake Factory, what is it like to work there? #fyp #cheesecakefactory #kitchenhacks #storytelling

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this individual spoke up.

This guy did his time at The Cheesecake Factory and he’s a big fan!

