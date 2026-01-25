Wife Doesn’t Enjoy Her Husband’s Favorite TV Show, But His Need For Enthusiasm Turned Into An Ongoing Point Of Tension

This wife has never hidden the fact that she’s not much of a TV person, especially when it comes to one extremely long-running, lore-heavy show her husband adores.

She’s been upfront, supportive of his enjoyment, and even bought him merch—she just doesn’t want to watch it. But whenever he puts it on, she’s expected to engage, absorb the details, and react with enthusiasm she simply doesn’t have.

And when her responses fall flat, things get awkward fast.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not caring for/about my husbands favorite show My husband watches a very very popular, long running tv show with a huge Fandom. Im not going to get into what show because it truly doesn’t matter. I really dont have any interest in the show. I’m not a huge tv person, its a genre I dont enjoy and its been on so long it would take me months maybe years to work enough time into my schedule to watch it in its entirety. I have told my husband explicitly several times i dont enjoy this show enough to watch it.

Being up front is always worth it.

But my uninterest is always an issue with my husband. I dont care if he watches it, Ive literally bought him the shows merch as gifts. I will scroll on my phone or read if he turns it on. He will often get my attention and have me watch portions of the show and explain the lore. My response to these tid bits of info is NEVER enthusiastic enough for him. Even when I remember details hes told me, if I get 1 thing even slightly wrong he gets frustrated and offended.

This REALLY bothers him.

Never out right mean or angry but I often get “nevermind then if you’re not going to care” in a huffy voice. Thats the thing though. I DONT care. Its gotten to the point I dont want to be in the room when hes watching it because I cant pretend to care enough. That sounds harsh but it is literally just this 1 show. We have several shows we watch together.

So what’s the problem?

Several he watches that I dont, that I dont mind paying attention to. I just dont like this show and I dont have enough brain power to commit SO MANY details about a show I dont like to memory. I can’t tell if I’m being a jerk by not putting in more effort for something he obviously really enjoys. Or if he’s being a jerk for continuing to push this on me after ive shown my clear dislike for it.

Now she’s asking Reddit whether she should try harder for something he loves…or if he needs to accept that shared lives don’t require shared fandoms.

Most people agree she is NTA.

That a spouse with no friends kinda stinks.

And that it’s okay to have separate interests.

Liking your partner doesn’t mean subscribing to every season of their personality.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.