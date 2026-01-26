Woman Agreed To Wrap Her Dad’s Gifts For A Small Fee, So When He Refused To Pay, She Presented Him With The Worst Wrap Ever

We all know that wrapping holiday gifts can be a drag, but how far would you go to pass the buck onto someone else?

One woman agreed to wrap her father’s gifts — on the one condition that she would be paid for her labor.

So when her father refused to follow through, she made sure she did the worst wrapping job possible.

You want me to wrap your presents?? Ok Every year, my dad simply refuses to wrap his own presents for Christmas. He pushes that task on to either myself or, for gifts for me, my brother.

This year, he said he’d give me five bucks to wrap a present for my mom, so I agreed. He came in two minutes later with another thing for me to wrap. I told him that it was five more dollars to do that.

He refused, and we went back and forth for a while, and I never agreed to anything. I wrapped the paid-for present very nicely. But as for the other one, I wrapped it in a way that completely undermined the whole purpose of wrapping a gift in the first place—in a nice clear plastic.

That way, for everyone playing white elephant, they’ll know not only what it is, but who put it in as well. My dad almost always puts in a Visa gift card with $0.01 on it.

When he saw it at first, he didn’t think it was wrapped. But I told him to look closer and see that it was indeed wrapped. He ended up not caring, but I’ll get to see how everyone else reacts tomorrow, I guess. He even complimented me on my wrapping skills—kind of backfired—but I tried to comply in the least helpful way possible.

Hey, you get what you pay for!

