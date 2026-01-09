Wife Agrees To Let Her Mother-In-Law Move In Temporarily, But Her Husband Is Afraid To Ask Her When She Plans To Move Out

If your mother-in-law were going through a hard time, would you be willing to let her move in with you, or would you refuse?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s happy to help out her mother-in-law. The problem is that what was supposed to be a temporary situation has no end date.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for wanting my house and peace back after letting my MIL stay ‘temporarily’? I honestly can’t tell if my feelings are completely valid or if it’s just the postpartum hormones, but I need to vent and get this off my chest.😩 I had my baby on September 9th, and a few weeks before that, my husband’s mom’s lease was up. She didn’t have the money to renew it, so we told her she could stay with us temporarily. In my mind I figured she’d stay maybe a month just enough time to save up for a down payment on a new place.

It didn’t work out that way.

Well… two days after we told her she could move in, she “lost” her job. So instead of just being here occasionally, she’s been here 24/7 ever since. It took her over a month to finally get a new job, which she’s supposed to start Monday. In the time she’s been here, she’s done the dishes maybe three times. She leaves her dishes in the sink for me, helps herself to our food, and complains about little things around the house.

But there are even bigger problems.

She’s also had issues with alcohol in the past, and I’ve noticed she’s been drinking again. When she first moved in, I felt bad because she didn’t have food or money but now that she somehow has money for alcohol, I’m honestly starting to regret being so generous. We told her she could help herself to food, but I’m starting to wish we hadn’t said that because last night I went to make shrimp pasta and realized she’d eaten all the shrimp 😭. It sounds small, but it was such a letdown after a long day.

She wants her mother-in-law gone!

The other night, we’d been gone all day and I just wanted to come home, relax, and watch our show but she was planted right in the middle of the couch watching her own show. It’s like we don’t even have our own space anymore. I’ve told my husband that now that she’s working again, he should ask her what kind of timeline she has for moving out. But his response is always, “I don’t know how to say that without sounding rude, like we don’t want her here.” I care about her, I really do, but I’m starting to go crazy. I just want my home back. My space back. My peace back.

Her husband needs to talk to his mom.

Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

She really does deserve to feel at home in her own home.

Her mother-in-law has stayed far too long.

