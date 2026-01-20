Woman Attended A Job Interview And Expressed Her Complete And Honest Views, But One Of The Hiring Managers Walked Out Mid-Interview

Job interviews are supposed to assess skills and experience.

In this story, a woman went into an interview with 2 hiring managers. However, one of the managers did not like her complete honesty.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I don’t know what over came me in the interview… I am looking for work and landed a job interview. Now, I have seen a lot of corruption in my field. A lot. I’m not somebody who can just sit back and let it go. I always bring it forward. Adn I also always get punished for it.

This woman went to the interview.

Well, usually in interviews, I put on my best face. I power through. These two jerks in the interview started right away with underhanded insults on my appearance. I have a lot of experience in my field. However, I am younger than these managers. I feel their ego did not like that.

She told them honestly that she doesn’t tolerate corruption in the field.

So, they tried to drag me for not being loyal to companies. They said I did not stay at places for long. I straight up told them the entire field is corrupt. I told them if they are corrupt, they would not like me either.

One of the interviewers didn’t take it well.

The one tried to twist it. She said I am not happy anywhere. She said that I want perfection. I told her that if she thought it was perfection to follow values and uphold standards, then we clearly do not think the same. I asked her straight out if she felt she upholds values within her company. Lmfao.

The interviewer got up and left without saying goodbye.

She claimed she had to “go to a meeting.” She got up and walked out. She did not say bye. She did not say nice to meet you. She did not shake my hand 😂.

The other interviewer tried selling the company to her.

The other manager was trying to sell me on the place. She said she hoped I liked their place. She asked for references. She never called them. She ghosted me 😂.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

Here are some important life lessons.

Short and simple.

Finally, another honest observation.

Some hiring managers do not want too honest candidates.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.