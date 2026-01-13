Brother Believes His Girlfriend Was Only With Him For The Money, But He Tested Her Until She Had No Choice But To Break Up With Him

Imagine finding someone who really likes you, but you just don’t believe this is possible, so you sabotage the relationship. Yikes.

This is what happened to a woman’s brother when he believed his girlfriend was only with him for the money.

She called him out on his behavior, but he thinks his decision to test his girlfriend was the way to deal with his concerns.

Let’s read the whole story and see what people are saying.

Aita for telling my brother he got exactly what he deserved when he pushed his girlfriend away for being a “gold digger”? My brother is a very hardworking man and at 27 he is now very wealthy and doing well for himself. He’s been with this girl for six months and throughout the time we have gotten close because we both like hair, makeup, and shopping. I never knew there was anything wrong with their relationship, except when she texted me last week, I said she would love to hang out but thinks it’ll be inappropriate because she and my brother broke up. I asked her why and she said she was sick and tired of “auditioning” to prove she was with him for the right reasons.

His girlfriend meant it quite literally.

She went on to say that my brother is paranoid she’s after his money so he would test her like: 1. Leaving out his bank statements on their bed and getting upset when she picked it up 2. Going out to eat at high end restaurants, he requested and leaving his wallet at home on purpose to make her pay the bill and prove she’s not going out with him for money 3. Never buying her gifts and questioning her when she asks why he doesn’t.

She was baffled, but he thinks he was doing the right thing.

I was shocked so I had to hear my brother’s perspective. We spoke and he told me everything she said was true and that there’s nothing wrong with making sure his girlfriend is with him for the right reasons. He said he left his bank statements on the bed and was peeking through the door to see if she would be curious and when he saw her pick up the papers, he knew in his gut she was using him for his money. So he set up the restaurant idea to see if she would get upset at paying a 500$ bill, which she did.

His sister finally called him out.

I asked him if he thinks her being an elementary school teacher could’ve contributed to her being upset at a 500$ bill at a restaurant he wanted to go to and he said no. He said the straw that broke the camel’s back was when she asked him why he hadn’t bought her a single gift since they started dating. She bought him a gaming console and new rims for his car and he knew she was just discreetly asking him to buy her an expensive gift. He confronted her and said he thinks she’s with him for his money, so she said let me do us both a favor and dumped him and blocked him.

When I laughed, he called me a jerk.

She is unsure if she’s right for disagreeing with his “methods” of finding the one.

He said I would never understand what it’s like being a rich man and being used and I get that concern. But I told him if he thinks any woman will be okay with his tests and auditions, he’s delusional as hell. If he doesn’t want to be used for his money, he should start dating people as wealthy as him or leave lower-income people alone if he’s not going to be genuine in his relationships unless they pass his “test”. AITA?

