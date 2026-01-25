Woman Calls Her Mom Repeatedly To Wake Her Up For Her Night Shift, But She Doesn’t Get An Answer

It’s bad if your phone goes off at an inopportune time and that’s why we have silent mode. But having it off can be just as problematic as leaving it on.

AITA for having my phone on DND at night? My mom told me to call her to wake her up so she doesn’t oversleep for her overnight job. She had been drinking and needed to be awake by 11:45pm. I was at work when we had this conversation. I called twice at 11:30, no answer. After a while, I checked her Ring camera to see if she was still there. She was. So I called again at 11:50 and she didn’t answer.

I forgot my phone goes into bedtime/do not disturb at 10:00 pm, I honestly didn’t think anything of it because I was working & my mind wasn’t on that. I got off at 12:05 am. My coworker gave me a ride, we’re talking the whole way. I get home at 12:35, I see 7 missed calls from my mom and 8 missed calls/2 voicemails from my dad. Apparently my mom called my dad because I didn’t answer her calls. Which led to him calling me several times. So, I called my mom and she’s yelling asking why would I call her if I wasn’t going to pick up if she called back. I explained the calls were to wake her up and my phone goes into bedtime mode after a certain time. It wasn’t intentional. She hangs up on me.

I call my dad after, he tells me I need to take my phone off dnd/bedtime mode because it could be an emergency. I explained that it’s only set for certain time, that I forgot it was on and that I felt they were overreacting a bit. He told me that it’s not overreacting when you care about someone and want to make sure they’re safe. And since I’m a mom, I shouldn’t have my phone set to that. Also, what if someone dies? I explained I understood the concerns, but I’m fine and that it was a misunderstanding. He said he’d talk to me another time when I can think with some sense. AITA in this situation?

