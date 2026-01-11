Woman Decided To Stop Hosting Thanksgiving After Her Sister-In-Law Didn’t Apologize For Making A Joke At Her Mother’s Expense

Dealing with difficult in-laws is doable if your spouse is on your side. But what happens when they don’t even seem to think what’s happening is a big deal?

In today’s story, a woman shares how her sister-in-law keeps basically bullying her, and how she decided not to host Thanksgiving anymore.

Her husband thinks she’s overreacting. But is she?

Let’s read the whole story and see what people are saying.

AITA for not wanting to host Thanksgiving? A few years ago, my dear husband (DH) told his sister he was unable to attend one of her parties, because he had to watch our children, so I could visit my dying mother in the hospital. Her response was to the effect of, “I wish her mother would hurry up and die already because her prolonged death is ruining my social calendar.”

She decided to establish some boundaries.

After getting wind of this comment I refused to host Thanksgiving for their family last year, which SIL told my husband we were “required” to do. She later confronted me at her home when picking up my children. She swore at me, refused to let me leave the house by holding the front door closed, and then followed me out the back door threatening me and swearing at me, with child in hand.

She never apologized.

There have also been issues with her making disparaging comments to me and my children over the years. My DH was just told we are required to host Thanksgiving this year…. And he is demanding that I do it. He says it would be unfair to exclude his sister and unfair to him because he wants his family over. I don’t know if I suck it up and host for the sake of my DH or stand my ground. AITA?

Her sister-in-law’s rude behavior was normalized, but none of this is acceptable.

She needs to stand up for herself and rethink her future ASAP.

