Woman Did Her Best To Support Her Mom With Her Toxic Aunt, But One Final Disparaging Comment Tipped Her Over The Edge

Just because you’re family, doesn’t mean you’ll always see eye to eye with the people you’re related to.

And sometimes, our family members are so unlikeable that trying to tolerate them is a task in itself.

So when the young woman in this story went on a shopping trip with her mom and her problematic aunt, she always knew it would be a difficult day.

But her aunt’s behavior turned toxic even quicker than she’d imagined.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA for telling my aunt to mind her own business? I am a 20-year-old woman, and I’ve never had a good relationship with my mother’s youngest sister (female, 41). Sure, we had our talks and sometimes she’s nice, but often she just can’t control her mouth. Recently my mother decided to buy herself some clothes (she is the middle child, and is the breadwinner of the family). My aunt decided to come, and I decided to tag along as well.

Let’s see how this shopping trip made the aunt-niece relationship even worse.

During our shopping trip, every time my mother would show me clothes that she liked, my aunt would comment things such as “I don’t like that on you,” “you’d look fat in that” and “I don’t like the texture of this cloth, are you sure you want to buy that?” When my mother finally picked something that she truly liked, my aunt said “are those like pajamas? because they’re too plain to wear outside.” In the end my mother wasn’t able to buy anything due to her comments.

I knew I was at my breaking point, I felt like a kettle ready to boil and that if I heard one more comment I wouldn’t be able to control my mouth longer.

Read on to find out how this woman and her mom felt after the shopping trip.

I could feel my mom’s saddened mood as we entered our car. My aunt took the passenger seat and I sat at the back, and my mom decided to speak up and told me that maybe she’ll just buy something for herself next time – to which my aunt added that all the clothes my mom chose were either plain or ugly. I couldn’t help it anymore and told her to start minding her own business. Even my mom was shocked with what I said, I’m always calm and respectful but I couldn’t just let her belittle my mom like that. A few years back, she fought with my mom a lot, borrowed money and never paid it back. My mother never complained, but just because she didn’t doesn’t mean I shouldn’t. After a pause, I added, “maybe if you didn’t come along and just took care of my cousins, maybe my mom would’ve gotten all of the clothes she wanted, because she never asked for your opinion anyways”

Yikes! Let’s see how her aunt responded to that!

No one talked on the way home, and when we reached our place my aunt slammed the door and went to her house. It’s been a couple of days now, and though I feel guilty that she’s my aunt and is my mothers sister, I know I had to stand up for my mom. Was I wrong to tell her to mind her own business? AITA?

After years of negative treatment from her aunt toward her mom, this woman decided to speak up – and all those years worth of resentment burst out of her.

Sure it wasn’t the most graceful way to confront the issue, but after her mom had been belittled all day, it’s no wonder that she spoke to her aunt in such a way.

Perhaps it’ll give her cause to think about the way she treats people.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought the aunt was out of order.

But this Redditor thought the daughter could have acted earlier.

Meanwhile, this Redditor suggested she treat her mom to an aunt-free trip.

Her aunt’s words and actions were completely out of order.

She was seemingly only interested in bringing her sister down, and apparently only attended the trip to insult and control her.

The mom is lucky she has her daughter on her side, because her sister clearly isn’t.

It was about time she was called out.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.