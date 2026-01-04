Woman Struggles To Get Her Weight Under Control, Buy Her Mom’s Experimental Cooking Is Not The Support She Desired

Stepping up to take care of your physical health and wellbeing is a big step to take, and it’s incredibly brave to make big changes in your life too.

So when the young woman in this story decided it was time that she get her weight under control, she hoped she would be supported by her family.

And while her mom tried to be supportive, it wasn’t the kind of help or support she needed.

Read on to find out how the pair came to blows over food.

AITA for telling my mom to stop cooking for me because she keeps “experimenting” on my food? I am a 22-year-old woman, and I recently started taking weight loss medication. With this comes changing my eating habits, and while I’m not sure if my ADHD has a part in all this, I have very specific preferences when I eat. I’m usually fairly good when it comes to eating new things, but usually when I have a preference, I stick by it and will not eat it any other way. But since I started this medication my mom has been trying to help me with eating better. I love my mother very much and appreciate the effort she puts into trying to help me and do what’s best, but sometimes it only causes more problems.

Read on to find out how her mom’s behavior has caused problems between them.

Recently, I came into the kitchen after a 22-hour shift. I starving and woken up very rudely prior to eating. Maybe I could’ve gone about things better, but it was just not my day. My mom had made my favorite childhood food, which is her spaghetti with sour cream. However this time it was clearly different – and I knew then and there I was going to have an issue. The second I ate it, the taste and texture were completely different – but not so horrible I wouldn’t eat it. I was disappointed, but I continued eating because she made it for me. The moment I got upset was when my brother came down and his plate was way different from mine, it was the usual way she made it and the way I loved.

Let’s see what made these two plates of food so different.

It turns out she’d switched the tomato sauce for the pasta sauce, changed the noodles to whole wheat and left out the sour cream to make it healthier for me. I was more upset because she didn’t tell me she was going to make an entire other pot for me, and with things I have previously said I didn’t like. But this isn’t the only time she’s done it – and the other time I told her to ask me next time – so I snapped and told her just don’t cook for me anymore if she wasn’t going to listen to my preferences and be surprised when I say I don’t like the food.

But her mom’s reaction made this situation even worse.

She then began the “woe is me” act, and started guilt tripping me by saying I’m never satisfied with her, when she has in fact made many foods that I love. In fact, it’s her trying to find alternatives that I have issues with, because she experiments with my food without asking me. I will admit I could have gone about it much better, and believe me being sleep deprived and hungry made me more irritated. I love my mom but it gets so tiring repeating myself and then being made to feel like **** when she doesn’t try to ask me before making it for me.

Maybe her mom is trying to help her and her relationship with food – but if she is, she’s going about it completely the wrong way.

The guilt-tripping behavior though, even if she is trying to support her kid, is what makes this whole thing completely unacceptable.

That’s not how adults behave.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

Perhaps a clear, serious conversation with her mom will do the trick, firmly explaining exactly how she (as an adult) would like to approach food going forward.

And if it doesn’t, it will clearly show that her mom’s attitude isn’t a lack of understanding, it’s a lack of respect.

If the latter is the case, at least she’ll know to prepare her own food going forward.

She needs support – not this.

