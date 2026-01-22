Woman Is Upset With Her Fiancé For Multiple Reasons, And Now She’s Not Sure If Babysitting His Daughter And Staying With Him Is A Good Idea

Imagine being engaged to someone who has a child, but the child doesn’t know you’re a couple.

Would you be willing to keep up the act, or would you eventually refuse to stay until your fiancé is honest with his daughter?

In this story, one woman is upset about this exact situation, but that’s just one of many reasons she’s annoyed with her fiancé.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for telling my fiancé I will not babysit his daughter while he goes hunting Although I(32f)have my own place(another town couple hrs away) I moved in with him(38m)because he insisted on us to be closer. I felt he loved me more when I was away. He’s just distant and not interested to do anything. When I mention of going home to visit he will be nice and loving with me, he will ask me not to go because he will miss me..

He doesn’t seem to care about her feelings.

He goes hunting almost every Sunday. Yesterday he was gone for 12 hours, not calling me once to let me know when he will be back. I sent him a good morning love message but he said he would call. 6 hours later, it was getting dark and I sent another message asking if everything was okay and that im getting worried. He texted back he lost the dogs and he’s searching for them… he got home pretty late and not even I’m sorry i got you worried from him.. I was pretty upset but didn’t say a word.

He has a little girl.

This weekend, his daughter is coming over. She gets to be with him every other weekend. She doesn’t know my real name, he hasn’t told her we’re together, and i sleep on the couch and she sleeps in our bed when she’s here. She’s 8. She was very protective of her dad in the beginning, making sure he doesn’t touch me, doesn’t look at me etc.. 9 months later, he still hasn’t told her about us(taking it slowly, according to him) but she has accepted me, wants to spend more and more time with me, and I think it bothers him a little.

It bothers him she’s getting closer with me and not him…

If she leaves, he would have more time to bond with his daughter.

I asked him this morning if he has any plans for the weekend besides hunting and he said no. I told him I am going home so he can spend time alone with his kids. He got very upset saying is this how you will behave when we get married..want to leave whenever you want?!!,

She was honest.

All my family and friends are there, i literally don’t have anyone here..except him.. Then I said, tbh I don’t want to sleep on the couch anymore, I don’t want to entertain your daughter anymore while you’re out and about and she doesn’t even know my real name. He started making excuses, getting loud and left the house.

She does a lot.

I have been under a lot of stress lately. I work from home and I have a lot of work during the day. On top of that I do all the house work; cook, clean, do the laundry, take care of his son(who lives with us), I spend my money on all the grocery shopping, everything we need for the house. He uses my car to run errands (he has a car).. Not once did my fiancé say thank you. Not once did he ask if I need anything.. and it bothers me.

This would make me upset too.

He once said I was going to buy you flowers but I realized you have nothing to put them in… I almost broke down in tears.. I feel unappreciated, undervalued and exhausted..of trying.. I do make a lot more than him, but the fact he doesn’t even offer anything or at least asks about my day makes me feel like crap.

He doesn’t appreciate her. She should leave.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This guy is bad news.

This person calls it like they see it.

Here’s another vote for leaving him.

She is getting nothing out of this relationship.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.