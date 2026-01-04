Her Ex-Husband Proposed To His Girlfriend With The Ring That Used To Be Hers, And Now She’s Thinking She Should Say Something

Co-parenting can sometimes become awkward when one decides to remarry.

This woman discovered her ex-husband had gotten engaged again.

She found this out through their kids, and her daughter even noticed the engagement ring looked exactly like her old one.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

WIBTA telling my ex husband’s fiancé he’s using the diamond from my ring from our marriage? My ex-husband and I have been divorced for 2 years, separated for 4. During mediation, he wanted the 2.5ct diamond back from the engagement/wedding ring he gave me. I agreed. We coparent our 2 kids relatively well, but overall, he terrifies me and can be vengeful.

This woman found out that her ex had proposed to his new girlfriend.

I hope he’s nice to whatever partner he’s with, and treats them better than he did me. He recently got engaged to someone he’s only been dating for roughly 6 months. The kids had no idea he was going to propose (they’ve been living together the past 3 months). The way I found out was through the kids. Whereas I prefer to give coparenting heads ups on things that would impact the kids.

Her daughter thought that the ring he had given to his fiancée looked a lot like the ring she had.

My daughter voluntarily said that the diamond looks a lot like mine (it did have distinct occlusions). If I see his new fiancé and confirm that the diamond is my old one, part of me wants to be like: “Dang, girl. He used the same diamond? You deserve better.” But then again, it would be a bit petty and could stir some unwanted contention.

Now, she’s wondering if she should say something to his fiancée about this.

If I was in her shoes though, I would want to know. My inclination is that he wouldn’t disclose that to her about the ring. What would you do? If I said something, WIBTA?

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one makes sense, too.

Don’t be that kind of ex-wife, advises this person.

Short and simple.

Here’s an honest opinion from this user.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Some red flags shine brighter than diamonds.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.