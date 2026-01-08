Homeowner Left The Door Open While Doing Some Renovations, So An Entitled Neighbor Walked In To Look Around

Imagine doing some renovations inside your home. Would you keep the doors and windows closed, or would you open them?

In this story, one woman is in that situation, and she decides to leave an exterior door open. Then she’s in for a big surprise when she turns around and sees a stranger in her home.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

New neighbor walks into our house because she knew previous owner. Cast: Me, Fiancé, My dad, EN-entitled neighbor This happened 2 years ago when my fiancé and I bought our townhouse. Here is some backstory: We found a town house for sale in a complex, it was in our price range but needed some work, mainly the basement. On the disclosure the previous owner stated that the basement had flooded a few years previously, however the basement was carpeted and had never been replaced or cleaned, so it smelled mildewy.

The house has two exterior doors.

The way the house is set up, there are 2 entrances, the front door and a door in the basement, both with doorbells. The basement was in 2 sections, an “office” and a “playroom” with the outside door(this is relevant for later) Ok back to the story; I took a week off work and my fiancé was only able to take 2 days off so we could start cleaning/ prepping our new house.

They got to work.

First full day we had cut the basement carpet out, and started scraping the glue off the floor. When my fiancé was back at work, I was there alone cleaning. My father is a bit of a handyman and was really excited about us getting a house, so he was going to come down and help us. I was in the basement sweeping and cleaning, and because of the amount of dust I left the door to the outside open, then went into the office to start cleaning in there and that’s when my father calls.

The conversation started out normally enough.

Here is how I remember the conversation going: Me: hi dad Dad: hi kiddo, how’s the new place? Me: needs some work Dad: I’m about to leave here, do you need me to bring any tools down?

But then things took a turn.

I turn to leave the office Me: no I don’t think soo… OH MY GOD WHO ARE YOU?!?! There in the middle of the other section of the basement was a strange woman just standing there looking slightly disgusted by the mess. I nearly drop my phone from the shock of a random person in our house. EN: I’m EN, I live in the unit over there

The neighbor’s reason for being there was not a good reason at all.

Me still in shock and extremely confused: what are you doing here? EN: I know the previous owner Me: ……? EN: you know you shouldn’t leave this door open, squirrels can get in. She then walks out the door, closing it behind her.

Eventually, OP remembered she was on the phone.

I’m still in shock, and looking like a trout with my mouth open. I snap out of it when I hear my dad still on the phone. Dad: hello?? Is everything ok? Me: I think I just met our neighbor. My fiancé and I had a good laugh about it later

That is so weird! I can’t imagine just wandering into a neighbor’s home.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

