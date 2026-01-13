Woman Loaned Cash To Her Sister In Good Faith, But She Pushed Back When She Realized It Was Only A Manipulation Tact

Even the closest families can push someone past their emotional and financial limits.

A woman loaned her sister money in good faith, only to discover it was secretly funneled to the mother who once disowned her.

Suddenly she finds herself accused of being heartless simply for wanting her own money back.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for getting my money back? I f(35) and my sister (32) have had a recent argument about my mom. For context, I have been saving up since January this year because I have been wanting to get my own home (I rent and live alone) next year before my birthday in February as a gift for myself.

So when her sister asked for money, she reluctantly agreed.

Two weeks ago, my sister messaged me asking to borrow cash for some emergency at home and said she would return it in two weeks’ time. I told her I don’t have spare cash with me and I live paycheck to paycheck to support myself. She knows I’m saving up for a house and told me she would pay it back as soon as possible, so me being a people pleaser, I said okay.

Soon, she learned the truth — and her sister had a lot of explaining to do.

After a week, I found out that it’s my mom who needed the money, not my sister, and she outright lied to me to help my mom. Me and my mom are not on good terms. She disowned me long before this issue because I was tired of paying for her debts. It feels never-ending, so I decided to stop paying.

But when she tried to ask for the money back, her family starting guilt tripping her.

I told my sister I need my money back, and she told me our mom is going through a lot of debts, that I should have some compassion, and that I should consider the money they borrowed “help” for my mom and never expect a payment. She said I am being a very bad daughter and sister for even trying to get my money back. So, AITA?

What an awful thing to do to your own kin.

What did Reddit think?

It’s time to take a little break from mom.

This was a hard lesson to learn, but this isn’t the kind of mistake you make twice.

You’re supposed to be able to trust your family, but this woman clearly can’t.

It’s time to get the legal system involved here.

Ultimately, this woman was tired of being the only adult in a family with such childish attitudes about money and boundaries.

And she’s definitely not the villain for wanting better for herself.

