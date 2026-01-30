Woman Moved To Another Country After Her Husband Was Diagnosed With Autism, And He Now Expects Her To Care For Him Full-Time

Mental health conditions can take a heavy emotional toll on the family.

This woman underwent a major change in her life after her husband was diagnosed with autism.

Now, her husband was expecting her to take care of him completely.

But her reaction to this made him upset and infuriated.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA Trying to take care of myself and maybe not taking care of my husband My husband got diagnosed with autism earlier this year. In the same year, we moved countries because of his circumstances. I left my family, friends, and career. I have struggled to adjust and manage my own mental health with all that has changed.

This woman’s husband expects that she will take care of him.

He expects me to take care of him following this diagnosis. He says it is not about me. He says it is all about him.

He didn’t take her reply well.

I say, sometimes, I can give more. Sometimes, I can’t. That doesn’t seem good enough to him. He wants to end things because I “don’t care about him.”

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

It looks like she didn’t sign up for it.

