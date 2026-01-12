Woman Noticed Her Boyfriend’s Ex Lurking On Her Social Media Account, So She Finally Decided To Send A Subtle Message

Thanks to social media, online stalking has become more popular than ever.

This woman noticed her boyfriend’s ex had been silently watching her social media for years.

She got tired of the ex’s drama, so she decided to play her game quietly but in a satisfying way.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for calling out my boyfriend’s ex for lurking over my socials? My boyfriend’s ex has been lurking on my socials for years. I have been with my partner for over three years. I first noticed it when we started dating. I looked over her socials out of curiosity.

This woman noticed her boyfriend’s ex would copy what she posts.

Initially, her profile picture was an old photo where you can visibly see my boyfriend’s arm. Then she would copy my emojis, my tweets, and retweets. And would change her profile picture according to mine, always to something similar. I stopped checking because it was affecting my mental health.

She got an unknown follower, so she posted an anonymous question to verify that it was the ex.

The other day, I got a weird follow, saying my partner was cheating on me, which is not true. I decided to test my theory. I made an anonymous question app and linked it to my social. Thinking maybe she was watching because she wanted to say something but didn’t have the nerve to message me directly.

She immediately received a lot of negative messages.

Almost immediately, I started getting anonymous messages with stuff like: “You’re a bad person,” “You’re delusional,” “No one’s lurking your page,” and “You act like you are better than others.” Mind you, I only have about five followers, my boyfriend and a few close friends. And they would not go out of their way to look at my page, even less click a link to send messages.

The ex reacted to one of her boyfriend’s posts, so she made it her banner.

So I unblocked my boyfriend’s ex. And within days, I got a notification that she had liked a post that I reposted on my page. I made a screenshot of the notification, made it my banner, and set my account back to private. Just so she can see I know it was her, and hopefully, this would motivate her to stop.

Now, she’s wondering if what she did was wrong.

Now I’m wondering… was that too aggressive? I mean, she’s mostly just lurking and subtweeting on her own page. Still, it’s been years of the same thing, and I honestly got tired of it. AITA?

