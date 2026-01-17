Woman Offers To Babysit Her Niece For Free, But When She Asks A Simple Question, Her Sister-In-Law Lashes Out At Her

If you had a baby niece whose parents both worked all day, would you be willing to babysit for free?

In this story, one young woman happily offers to do just that, but her sister-in-law seems to think she’s in it for money even though she’s not getting paid. The argument escalates, and the babysitter is left wondering if she’s really in the wrong.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for lecturing my SIL? I (20F), offered to babysit my 1 year old niece at my older brother’s home. Both her parents have full-time jobs and only have the weekends available for their child. My SIL, wanted to hire a babysitter so I decided to offer my services to them since it’s my niece and I honestly can’t imagine the stress on that kid not being around familiar faces plus the money my brother would need to pay for the sitter full-time as my SIL won’t allow herself to pay for the sitter since it’s my brother’s “responsibility”, “since it is his child” as she says. Mind you this is her and my brother’s biological child. My brother and his wife earns a little more than 20,000 Philippine pesos a month.

Her brother wants to pay her, but her SIL doesn’t.

When she heard my offer, she was hesitant at first but knowing it would cut cost, she agreed. After a week of babysitting my lovely niece, my brother was very grateful and couldn’t stand the thought of not repaying me. I refused since the whole purpose of me babysitting was for him to be able to use the money for other things, but he wanted to anyway. He says “you might need it for your school expenses or maybe for travel expenses”.

My SIL, upon hearing this got upset saying how they need it more than I do which was what I kept pointing out to my brother. She said “your kid still needs diapers, you can go help them after your kid no longer has needs for YOU to fill”.

Remember, this child is both her brother and SIL’s child not just her brother’s.

Her saying those words makes it seem like it’s my brother’s responsibility alone and it’s unfair. Yes, it’s usually the father’s role to provide but knowing they earn only that much, couldn’t she have thought to split? My brother pays for everything in that household plus SIL’s parents also live with them.

She asked a question, but it led to an argument.

Hearing her say it’s my brother’s responsibility, I calmly asked her “don’t you guys share the expenses around this place? Considering his salary alone, you wouldn’t survive”. She got upset and told me to mind my business and that I was a greedy and disgusting person for using my niece to ask for money from my brother knowing that he has a family to provide for. So, I went ballistic.

She defended herself.

I told her I offered to babysit my niece because I wanted to help them because raising kids is hard especially if you can’t be around all the time for the child and because it’s MY niece. She’s the first niece I have. I wouldn’t put a price on being with her, watching her grow up and helping them nurture her. I told her I’m enraged she could even think that I was after money, knowing I helped pay for her medical bills and food when she was in labor using my saved up money under my parent’s name which was supposed to be for my college tuition.

But the last thing she said may have been a bit much.

I then added, “I really hope you enjoy your vacation, spa trips, and brand new stuff knowing your kid is at home alone and your husband is miserable.” It’s probably wrong, I don’t know but I got so upset it slipped out. My brother is upset at me for saying that and they cut contact. AITA?

So who is watching her niece now if they cut contact?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks the real problem is the brother and SIL’s relationship.

Here’s a recommendation to keep her distance.

She really was babysitting a lot for free.

She’s letting them take advantage of her generosity.

She needs to prioritize herself for a change.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.