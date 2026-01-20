Woman Pays Teenage Neighbor To Wash Her Car, But She Refuses When He Asks To Borrow The Car Washing Supplies To Wash Other Cars

Imagine living a comfortable middle class live, but there are neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet. If one of the neighbor kids was looking for odd jobs to make money, would you help them out?

AITA Neighborhood kids keep asking to borrow things I live in a mixed middle class area, and a few streets over is lower income. The kids from that neighborhood will often come to my neighborhood and ask to do different jobs for cash. I usually find something for them to do. Recently, a new older kid (14? 15?) has been coming over. It started with asking my husband for a job, and he was told to wash our cars. Hubby lent the kid our car washing stuff, and paid him. No biggie.

The next day, the teen came back and asked if he could borrow our car washing things to get jobs at other peoples houses. My husband declined since we get expensive products, and we don’t lend anything out. The kid started coming by our home DAILY asking for work and my husband had to turn him down each time because we’re not made of money.

I felt bad for the kid, and got him the car washing kit they sell at the store with everything in it. Who doesn’t love an entrepreneur? My husband gave it to the teen the following day, along with an extra $20 and told him to buy more products with the money when those ran out.

Flash forward to this week. The teen showed up with his two younger siblings asking the same thing as before. Can they borrow our car washing things. I turned to the oldest boy and asked what happened to the kit I got him. He was clearly embarrassed and said he knew where the bucket was but he “lost all the other stuff”.

Using it all is one thing, but not taking care of a small gift is disrespectful. I told him and the others I had nothing else to give and closed the door. I’ve told my husband to turn them away from now on. AITA?

Another person agrees that the teen was probably lying about what happened to the car washing kit.

Another person suggests getting a security system.

