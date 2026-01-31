Woman Refused To Let A Man Cut In Line After He Held The Door For Her, And He Threw A Tantrum When He Didn’t Get His Way

Some people treat basic politeness like a power move, especially when they think they deserve special treatment for doing something nice.

One woman was surprised when the older gentleman who held the door open for her suddenly demanded she let him ahead of her at the checkout line.

It didn’t take long for his outdated views to come bubbling out.

Read on for the full story.

Held the door So, I got gas this morning. I had to go in to pay cash first. An older gentleman held the door — I said thank you.

She thought that was the end of it, but then the man got weird.

I walked up to the counter, and he came up behind me and said, “Just because I held the door doesn’t mean you get to go first at checkout.” He wanted me to wait for him to go get his coffee before I checked out. Um, no — I just needed gas.

This man didn’t take kindly to the rejection.

He loudly complained about women not knowing their place as I paid for gas and walked out. Like… I don’t need anything but my gas, bud. Sorry that ruined your morning.

His “kind act” was pretty much voided by the end of it.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This commenter wonders what exactly this man was expecting.

There’s a socially acceptable way to handle having the door held open for you, and this old man definitely violated it.

This man sure wouldn’t like it if the roles were reversed.

It’s not really a kind act if you expect something from the other person in return, now is it?

Basic politeness shouldn’t come with strings attached.

Ultimately, his outdated attitude stayed exactly where it belonged: ignored.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.