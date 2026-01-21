Woman Tried To Split Time Between Her Boyfriend’s Graduation And Her Family, But Her Dad Claimed She Was Being Rude

Big life events often highlight the unspoken rules families expect others to follow.

So when one graduate made plans to support her boyfriend during his celebration, her father accused her of disrespecting the family by not spending every waking moment with them.

Suddenly a scheduling conflict turned into a full-blown family drama.

Read on for the full story.

AITA I (23F) am choosing to go to a dinner with bf (23M) for one of the 3 nights my family is in town My family, including my grandma who I don’t get to see often, is coming for my (23F) graduation.

But there’s one big conflict that has caused quite the headache.

However, my boyfriend (23M) is graduating the day after me, so I will be attending his graduation in the morning. My dad (66M) says I am the AH for planning on going to dinner with my boyfriend and his whole family on one of the nights my family is in town.

She thought she worked out a solid compromise, but her dad still isn’t happy.

The dinner is late at night, so I promised I would eat lunch and spend the whole afternoon with my family. I will also be spending the rest of my family’s time in my city with them too. I have been with my boyfriend for over six years (my dad hates him though), and we have a serious relationship. I will see my family for at least two and a half full days, but my dad says I am being rude. AITA?

All she was trying to do was give everyone equal attention.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This commenter thinks this person has already made plenty of compromises to accommodate her family.

It’s time to start setting boundaries with dad now before it’s too late.

Reasonable people would understand the bind she’s in.

Maybe her family could use this time to actually start forming a meaningful relationship with her boyfriend.

She gave her family nearly three full days, but for her entitled father, that still wasn’t enough.

Her father’s disapproval seems a lot more about control than it does about care.

