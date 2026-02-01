Woman Tried Watching A Show That Her Teen Recommended, But She Struggled To Enjoy It After Every Scene Was Explained Before She Could React

Sharing interests with your kids can be a great bonding moment.

AITA? Got into an argument with my 16 yo about a show they like Hi, I’m trying to figure out if I’m in the wrong here. If so, how do I go about fixing this? I was watching a show in the living room when my 16-year-old came in and asked what I was watching. They said they had a show recommendation.

While I was queuing it up, they told me that the opening two scenes were basically the best ever. As the show started, they talked through it. They pointed stuff out that they thought was cool. We got through the scenes and they had me pause the show.

They asked me my thoughts. I said I didn’t really have any original thoughts to share. They asked why. I said it was because I didn’t really get to analyze the show and watch it for myself. I said they told me everything about it before I could.

My kid got annoyed and left the room. They went down the hallway saying, “You could have at least pretended you cared.” I responded, “I wanted to care. I would have. It seemed like a cool opening to a show to experience.” Then, they went in their room and shut the door. AITA? The show is “The Summer Hikaru Died” on Netflix.

Nothing ruins a new show faster than spoilers showing up nonstop.

