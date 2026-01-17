Woman Wanted To Arrive Extra Early For An International Flight To Japan, But Her Anxious Husband Said She Was Making Things Worse For Him

How early do you arrive at the airport before an international flight?

This woman wanted to arrive at LAX four hours before their scheduled flight to Japan.

However, her anxious husband insisted that waiting too long would make his fear of flying even worse.

Now, they’re arguing, and he is calling her selfish for not caring about his anxiety.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for wanting to leave early to the airport for our first international flight My husband (32M) and I ((31F) are going on our first trip to Japan for our honeymoon and first-year wedding anniversary. Our flight is in less than two days, and we are in disagreement as to how early we should be arriving at the airport. Our flight departs LAX at 11:30 a.m., and I want to be at the airport by 7:30 a.m. He wants to be at the airport by 9:30 a.m.

This woman’s husband had never gone on long-haul flights.

For context, he has never flown internationally and is afraid of flying. His anxiety is very high right now. He claims he doesn’t want to end up waiting at the airport extra time before the flight. Because the anticipation will make his anxiety worse.

She wanted extra time in the airport in case anything happens,

I am kinda anxious, too. If we don’t allow ourselves extra time for things to go wrong and for possible traffic delays, then we could end up missing our flight. We live 1.5 hours away from LAX. For further context, I have planned this entire trip myself with very little input from him. This was his choice because he has been anxious just thinking about flying for 12 hours on a plane.

She planned everything about this trip.

I researched and purchased the tickets. I booked hotels and excursions. I prepared the itinerary and arranged for our ride to and from the airport. I am adamant about arriving four hours early due to a stormy weather forecast and government shutdown chaos. I also want to allow time for possible traffic delays as we approach the Los Angeles area. I want time to eat breakfast and relax before the flight.

But her husband is calling her selfish for not considering his feelings.

He says I am selfish. And that I don’t care about his anxiety for possibly making him wait at the airport longer before the flight. He thinks that makes me a jerk. Am I the jerk?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person suggests compromising.

While this user advises staying at an airport hotel the night before.

Here’s a valid opinion from this one.

This one makes sense, too.

And lastly, compromise is key.

Nothing tests a marriage quite like an airport arrival time disagreement.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.