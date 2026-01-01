Woman Wants To Ask Her Sister To Pay Gas And Parking On Out-Of-State Trips Because She’s Tired Of Being Viewed As A Piggy Bank

Doing favors gets complicated real fast when one person starts treating your wallet like a shared resource.

So, what would you do if you kept driving your sister and her child out of state, only to be expected to cover gas and parking every time?

Would you keep paying? Or would you draw the line and make your sister pay her own stuff?

In the following story, one sister finds herself in this situation with her sibling and puts a stop to it.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for making my sister pay for her stuff I drove my sister, her son, and some of his friends to play soccer out of state. She spends money to feed her son’s friends (their parents offered to pay, but she declined), yet she seemed insulted when I made her pay for gas money (her car has serious issues, so she can’t travel far). Like, you can be courteous to strangers but not to family? Ok. I let that one slide.

Her sister refuses to get a job.

Next time, I drove her and her son to one of his appointments, also out of state. The parking there is not free, and she knew this beforehand. As I get ready to park, she tells me she doesn’t have any money to pay for parking. I asked her how she could show up to an appointment without any money on her and told her she’s going to have to find a way to pay. She did pay in the end, but not without telling me how difficult it was for her. She doesn’t work and doesn’t want to work. There is NOTHING stopping her from getting a job that doesn’t affect her income level to keep receiving federal assistance.

She thinks she figured out the real problem.

There are plenty of places hiring part-time so she can save money to fix her car and put it in her bank account. So I’ve concluded that she must see me as a form of sugar mama, being that I have a full-time job. The fact that I don’t have children seems to make her believe I have an unlimited amount of disposable income and, therefore, must help her financially. I’ve bailed her out multiple times, and it seems to never stop! AITA?

Wow! It’s kinda crazy that your own sister would act like that.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have ever dealt with anything similar.

This reader thinks she should question her about getting her car fixed.

Here’s some reassurance for her.

According to this comment, she should cut down on helping.

Yet another reader who thinks she should limit helping.

Boundaries are much-needed!

Next time, she needs to lay out the ground rules before they even get in the car.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.