Woman Was Blamed For “Stealing” Mineral Rights From Her Aunt, So She Questioned The Timing Of Her Aunt Getting Her Sick Father’s Signature

Family inheritances can bring out surprising sides of people you didn’t expect.

This woman suddenly found herself accused of “stealing” her late father’s mineral rights.

Her aunt was claiming those rights were meant for her because she was able to let her father sign it before passing away.

The situation escalated into angry texts and insults, blaming her and her mother for stealing something that wasn’t theirs.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

WIBTA for keeping mineral rights after my dad passed? My dad passed this year. It’s been hard. My aunt (his sister) had sent him papers to sign over the rights to some mineral thing that he gets—$90 every 3 months for. It was given to them by their parents after their passing. My dad had multiple strokes at the point he was handed the papers and was in the hospital. He was not in the right mind to sign anything.

This woman thinks her dad didn’t really want to sign the mineral rights over her aunt.

Why they didn’t square this away years ago when my grandparents passed is beyond me. It just seems like very convenient timing to me. I don’t think my dad wanted to sign those rights over. Well now, my aunt, who I haven’t spoken to in a decade and some change, is texting me. She was saying that we’re stealing from her. My mother, as my dad’s wife, is the beneficiary of everything that was his as next of kin.

Her aunt sent her these text messages.

I just need someone to see this level of insanity and tell me I’m not the crazy one. Here’s from the text she sent me though. “Your dad was leaving me the mineral rights from our family property in ND and MT for the years I took care of my parents. He passed away before your mom got the papers signed. She feels that her stealing these mineral rights from me is okay, and someday, she’ll pass them onto you. Your dad didn’t intend on you or your mom having them.”

Here’s more…

“Why do you two feel that you have any rights to them? Because your mom doesn’t have anything to pass down to you, it’s ok to steal from me? Don’t you see how warped you and your mom’s thinking is? So, if you have something I want, it’s okay for me to take it from you, because I want it?”

Her aunt also texted her mom with other hurtful words.

This is just what she sent me. She sent my mother texts calling my dad spineless. She said my mother was a horrible wife and daughter-in-law and all sorts of crazy stuff. She then had her daughter, my cousin, text my mother and harass her, too, over this. Seriously, would we be the jerks if we just kept the rights?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one gives their honest opinion.

Keep the rights and block her, suggests this person.

Here’s another valid advice.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

You can’t reason with someone who’s already decided you’re the villain.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.