Woman Was Done With Her Family’s Bad Manners, So She Refuses To Let Them Visit Her Home Over The Holidays

AITAH for not allowing my family in my home. Let’s start here. I LOVE MY FAMILY. They have never been abusive in any way whatsoever. They have never stolen from me or treated my siblings like golden children while ignoring me. I can’t think of anything else. But my family are all slobs. They don’t seem to understand the concepts of coasters and napkins, much less separating waste. And they are bringing up my niblings the same way.

And when I say all, I mean all. From my grandparents down to my three year old niece. I have a six month old niece as well but I’m not psycho enough to blame her for her actions. Yet. If there is to be a family get together, it happens at their homes. I happily attend and catch up with everyone. But I never host them. I have friends that I host, and have even hosted events with people I work with. They all seem to understand why I would be upset if they wiped their hands on my couch instead of a napkin. Over the holiday season my mom asked me if I had room for some relatives to stay with me. I said no and immediately offered to rent an Airbnb in our area for overflow guests. Completely my treat.

It was deemed unacceptable because family should stay with family. I said I did not have room and said that if an Airbnb was not okay I didn’t know how else to help. They all ended up crammed into my parent’s and my brother’s houses. It was a tight squeeze, but everyone had a place to sleep. My aunt mentioned it at breakfast yesterday and asked why I didn’t volunteer to help. I told her that I had offered to rent out a house for the family but my mom didn’t accept. This has caused problems and I’m literally being called a curse word. Am I?

