Woman Was Enjoying A Cozy Sleepover Morning, But Her Friend Suddenly Sang And Talked In His Sleep

Waking up at a sleepover can bring unexpected humor.

This woman was happily lounging in bed and just chilling on her phone.

Her friend suddenly sang one line of a song before rolling over and facing the other way.

Moments later, he spoke about a request for blood.

Like, what? Read the full story below to find out more.

My friend sleeptalks a LOT We were having a sleepover. I’m the kind of person who wakes up and then stays in bed for five hours just vibing on my phone. He had his arm around me, big spoon style. And sang, “You can’t always get what you want.” Then, he rolled over and faced the other way.

This woman tried so hard not to laugh… until she heard another funny line from him.

Cue me giggling and trying not to wake him up. Not even ten minutes later, he was snoring again. Then, he stopped suddenly and said in the most disgusted tone: “Uh, can I get the non-poisonous blood, please?” I guess you really can’t always get what you want. Lol.

Sleepover is where love, cuddles, and random blood requests collide. Lol!

