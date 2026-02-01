Woman Was Treated As The Golden Child Of Her Narcissist Mom, And She Learned That She Had Left Her Entire Estate To Her While Her Siblings Got Nothing

Family relationships throughout the years can easily influence who gets the inheritance.

AITAH if I don’t share my inheritance? My mother died recently. She was a narcissist. I have two older siblings. She was abusive to them growing up. She was also abusive to them as adults.

Both of her siblings have three children each.

One has not been in contact with my mother in 10 years. The other stayed in contact. They sent Christmas and birthday gifts. They sent a few polite emails a year. They have three children each.

This woman was not close to either of them.

As far as I can tell, they are nice people. Neither are close with me. I’m a lot younger than them. There are 10 years between me and my next sibling. They are distant with me.

She was close to her mother growing up.

I was still young and close to my mother. I was treated very differently. I was very obviously my mother’s favorite. I was the golden child, if you know anything about narcissist parents.

Until now, they have still been constantly communicating.

Even so, now that I’m 30, I only saw my mother twice this year. I was also trying to distance myself. We had very frequent phone calls. Sometimes, we talked multiple times a day.

Her mother left the estate to her and didn’t leave any to her siblings and their children.

My mother has left her entire estate to me. She had a house worth around $600k. There is nothing for my siblings. There is nothing for any of her six grandchildren. AITA if I kept it all and don’t share any with them?

