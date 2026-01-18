Woman Was Waiting At A Fabric Counter With Her Green Crocheted Vest, So She Was Easily Mistaken For An Employee By A Random Customer

Appearances can be very misleading in public places.

In this story, a woman wearing a green vest was waiting inside the store.

Her cute, casual outfit led to an awkward but harmless interaction she didn’t expect.

Mistaken for micheals employee while waiting for my fabric to be cut A few weeks ago, I was waiting at the fabric counter at Michaels. I was trying to get a bolt of fabric cut to size, so I could use it to line a bag I was making. I had just gotten off a training for my internship in children’s therapy. I was wearing a green vest I had crocheted, a green long-sleeve shirt, and jeans.

This woman was mistaken for an employee by a customer.

This lady came up to me, asking if she could ask a question. Confused, I said, “Sure?” I thought she was asking me about fabric or crocheting. She then asked about a different craft. I told her I didn’t work there.

Sometimes, cute outfits come with imaginary job titles.

