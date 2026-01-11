Husband Keeps Watching His Phone When She’s Trying To Tell Him About Her Day, But When She Refused To Continue Talking, He Started An Argument

Phone addiction is so common that we barely notice it anymore.

Do you stop talking to a person when they start using their phones mid-conversation, or do you just continue talking and hope they hear it?

In today’s story, a woman had already asked her husband not to be on his phone when they’re talking, but when it happened again, she just refused to continue talking.

He was surprisingly mad. Was she in the wrong?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH: I refused to continue a conversation with my husband after he started looking at his phone? For context, my husband (37) and I (37) have been together for almost 21 years, we really love each other and, overall, we have a great relationship. He has ADHD and gets easily distracted, especially when a topic is not of his interest. One thing I should add is that I was a VERY intense teenager and young adult. I don’t know if more than others in a relationship, but growing up I was very dramatic. But I’m now fully grown, gone to therapy and honestly, I realized being the “telenovela” kind of girlfriend wasn’t my thing. I’ve been pretty chill for almost 10 years, but sometimes I wonder if he still feels that I’m going to have these huge dramatic reactions to everything or what’s going on.

She feels that he still sees her this way, even though she has changed.

Now onto the issue. Lately he’s been on his phone every waking minute. I usually don’t really care, I’m doing my thing and we are able to have conversations anyway so, even if I feel he’s a bit addicted to his phone, I don’t mind. But, it has happened on a few occasions that we’re talking about something and all of the sudden he starts playing a video or completely changes the subject because of something he saw on his phone. It kind of throws me off balance and I don’t really feel like continuing our previous conversation and I don’t mind switching topics or just doing something else.

But it started bothering him.

So, yesterday I made him dinner (I like cooking for the people I love) and I was telling him a story about how my childhood bff was sometimes kind of a bully to me. Out of nowhere he says: “ufff they’re bringing xxx player to my team” and started watching a video. I suppose I made a face or something because he immediately realized what he had done and wanted me to continue telling him my story. But at that point I felt like he wasn’t really paying attention so I said I didn’t want to continue with that topic.

Things got dramatic, but not because of her.

From there he said that then he didn’t want to eat dinner because I had ruined his appetite by behaving that way. That’s where I got really angry. To me, it’s incredibly disrespectful to leave the food someone spent time cooking because you’re throwing a tantrum. So I took my things and went to our room. And he said I was the one being unreasonable. I just don’t get it, I didn’t want to fight, I just didn’t feel like talking anymore about that specific topic and I don’t know if he felt called out. He insisted that the video started by mistake.

But I said he shouldn’t have been on the phone in the first place and there have been similar incidents before.

She just wanted him to be present.

I mean, we both work, we don’t see each other as much, so I don’t know if I’m being unreasonable for wanting to have a nice time without phones involved? And if he can’t do that, then maybe he can respect that I want to change the topic of conversation. Anyways, he got super angry and yelled that I ruined dinner and whatnot. I just told him I don’t ask much from him, he’s always able to do whatever he wants and I’m pretty accommodating (we both are, honestly).

But this felt too intense for her.

He later apologized for yelling but not for trying to force the conversation and being on the phone. But I don’t know, he got so angry that I’m a bit confused and I’m wondering if I should have just moved on and continued the conversation. I needed a bit of distance so he slept in another room and I’m feeling a bit overwhelmed with everything because his attitude seemed over the top. AITA?

He’s behavior was very immature. He needs to be called out for his own good at this point.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

This person sounds baffled.

Look what social media addiction has done.

Hitting the nail on the head.

It’s become a common issue.

A good example.

Calling him out.

He needs to improve his response to criticism.

And she didn’t ruin dinner, she made it.

