Bullying Supervisor Constantly Accuses An Employee Of Underperforming, So He Defends Himself Simply By Asking For Evidence

Some people dislike you from day one at a job, in a class or pretty much anywhere.

It’s hard to say what spurs on said grudges. But whatever the cause, you can’t back down.

See how this worker protected his dignity and his job.

Trying to performance manage me out of a job? I’m up for the challenge Years ago I worked for a supervisor who just didn’t like me. No reason why since I just came to work, did my job, and went home at the end of the day. But he decided that I was terrible at what I did and decided to performance manage me out of my job. Game on.

He played an impressive game of hardball.

He wrote me up for some vague nonsense and asked me to sign it but since it didn’t show any hard facts and data I asked for examples of this. Meeting ended with document unsigned since he didn’t have an example for this. Tried it again with an example this time and I asked how often this would be reviewed for feedback, how the feedback would be given, and how the improvement or non improvement would be measured. He hadn’t have a solid answer so again no document signed and the meeting ended.

It became a broken record.

The next time me had HR in the meeting and had all his documentation and the answer to my questions from the prior meeting. He decided to be so smart on how feedback would be given daily via email. I signed the paper and he gave a smug smile. Next day comes along and shockingly there was zero feedback given. No email sent for the rest of the week. Get called into a meeting with boss and HR with a paper saying there was no improvement and I was being put on warning for termination.

Oops I’m sorry, but can you show me the emails where feedback was given daily as outlined? There were none. Meeting ended.

It’s not over yet!

Next day email sent with feedback. I responded with facts and data. No response.

Day after email sent with feedback. Again responded noting that I hadn’t gotten any follow up for the day before and responded to that day’s email with facts and data. 3rd day I again noted that I hadn’t gotten any answers to the prior 2 days questions and added facts and data for this one. Then I cc’ed the HR person and sent it back. Apparently after much discussion boss decided that it was too hard to performance manage someone out of a job and my work was suddenly just fine after all.

