Working Mom Had To Rush To Her Job In Her Pool Clothes Due To An Emergency, And It Turns Out It Wasn’t Even A Big Deal

There is no such thing as a bad attire! This girl shares how she walked into work in pool clothes because it was an emergency.

Find out what happened next.

IT Miracles It was a Saturday, as it always is when these things happen, and I was about to take my daughter to the pool when I get a call from my boss.

UH OH…

He tells me the sprinkler pipe burst in our data center right over our storage rack. I thought he was joking. I head right to work as-is, dressed ready to go to the pool.

That sounds like a lot of trouble!

I get onsite and there is a small group of IT and maintenance co-workers in the closet. The water was turned off by the time I arrived, but it was too late. One of our NetApp shelves got filled with water.

The day gets saved!

We pulled the shelf and emptied about two gallons of water into the garbage can. One of the maintenance guys says “I know how we can dry out the shelf” and off to the boiler room we went. After letting the shelf sit there for two hours, we slid it back into the rack and it fired up like nothing happened.

GEEZ!

No disks were lost, NetApp support validated the entire system, and we started validating all of our VMs. I never did make it to the pool that day.

YIKES! That sounds scary!

No one would have wanted to deal with that data loss!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows the attire could have been played off in a better way!

This user shares a similar story!

This user is glad this story isn’t a lame joke.

This user knows the water treatment plant did a good job!

This user has a funny take on this story!

Someone’s being really funny here!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.