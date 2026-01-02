‘You got like two weeks to a month to bring that stuff back.’ – Walmart Shopper Compared The Store To A Rental Company Because He Said You Can Return Anything You Buy There

If a store has a generous return policy, you might as well take advantage of it, right?

You better believe it!

And this fella knows all about it.

His name is Wyatt and he talked to TikTok viewers about why he considers Walmart a “rental company.”

Wyatt told viewers, “You guys can go there and rent literally anything you want. Just take it back. I generally don’t think there’s nothing you can’t return from Walmart.”

The TikTokker said that he buys new camping gear from Walmart before he takes a trip and gets a full refund once his vacation is over.

Wyatt also said that a friend of his bought a huge TV from Walmart for a Super Bowl party and then returned it for a refund after the game.

Wyatt told viewers, “Walmart is the greatest rental company you could ever stumble across. Go to Walmart, get it for the day, use it and just take it back.”

He added, “You don’t even take it back the same day. You got like two weeks to a month to bring that stuff back. And guess what? You’re gonna get the money back.”

If you don’t like it, just bring it back!

