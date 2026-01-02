January 2, 2026 at 8:55 am

‘You got like two weeks to a month to bring that stuff back.’ – Walmart Shopper Compared The Store To A Rental Company Because He Said You Can Return Anything You Buy There

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking about walmart

TikTok/@brohomie_

If a store has a generous return policy, you might as well take advantage of it, right?

You better believe it!

And this fella knows all about it.

His name is Wyatt and he talked to TikTok viewers about why he considers Walmart a “rental company.”

man talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@brohomie_

Wyatt told viewers, “You guys can go there and rent literally anything you want. Just take it back. I generally don’t think there’s nothing you can’t return from Walmart.”

The TikTokker said that he buys new camping gear from Walmart before he takes a trip and gets a full refund once his vacation is over.

Wyatt also said that a friend of his bought a huge TV from Walmart for a Super Bowl party and then returned it for a refund after the game.

man talking about walmart

TikTok/@brohomie_

Wyatt told viewers, “Walmart is the greatest rental company you could ever stumble across. Go to Walmart, get it for the day, use it and just take it back.”

He added, “You don’t even take it back the same day. You got like two weeks to a month to bring that stuff back. And guess what? You’re gonna get the money back.”

man talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@brohomie_

Check out the video.

@brohomie_

♬ original sound – Wyatt

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 12 19 at 2.14.02 PM You got like two weeks to a month to bring that stuff back. Walmart Shopper Compared The Store To A Rental Company Because He Said You Can Return Anything You Buy There

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 19 at 2.14.17 PM You got like two weeks to a month to bring that stuff back. Walmart Shopper Compared The Store To A Rental Company Because He Said You Can Return Anything You Buy There

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 12 19 at 2.14.38 PM You got like two weeks to a month to bring that stuff back. Walmart Shopper Compared The Store To A Rental Company Because He Said You Can Return Anything You Buy There

If you don’t like it, just bring it back!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter