Grocery Store Customer Leaves Cart Unattended While He Grabs An Item, But A Middle Aged Woman Thought That Meant She Could Take It

Imagine going to the grocery store. Do you keep your shopping cart with you at all times, or would it ever be okay to park it a few feet away while you go to grab something?

In this story, one young man chose the second option, but now, he’s second guessing that decision after an encounter with a rude customer.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not moving my trolley? AITA for not giving up my trolley even though I’d walked a couple steps away? I’m 19M in England, and this happened yesterday at the supermarket. I grabbed a trolley that actually worked properly, which is rare, and left it next to the bakery section while I went literally two steps to grab some bread. I wasn’t gone, I wasn’t far, and I could still see it.

Someone else wanted to use it.

When I turned around, this woman (40s maybe) was standing by my trolley and asked me if I was “finished with it.” I told her it was mine and went to take it. She then said, “Well, you weren’t using it,” in a really rude tone. I said I was using it and carried on.

He’s unsure if he did the right thing.

She huffed and walked off to get another one. I’ll admit I was a bit petty and made sure she saw me using it properly later, but that was it. My mate said I should’ve let her have it because I “left it unattended,” but I literally walked two steps. I didn’t abandon it.

So, for context, I assume a “trolley” is a shopping cart. I don’t think he did anything wrong, especially since it sounds like there were plenty of other carts available.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

