A Young Woman Got Married At Sixteen, And Her Marriage Is Still Going Strong Seven Years Later. But Her Family Belittles Her Relationship, So She Refuses To Go To Her Sister’s Wedding.

Some people really are suckers for what is normal, and as a result they have a lot of opinions about people getting married when they’re much younger or much older than the norm.

The woman in this story married her husband at sixteen, and things are going great. But then her family just had to go and throw a wrench in the works.

AITA for not going to my sister’s wedding and ghosting my family? I am Anya (23, female) and I got married to my husband Jacob (24, male) when we both were sixteen years old. I’m aware that weirds people out and is very odd but let’s just say we both were very impulsive teenagers and threatened a lot of things to our parents if they didn’t let us marry. Initially my parents were very against it and basically told me they were ready for the divorce but over the years they’ve warmed up or so I thought to the marriage. Jacob works in his family business and I just started law school, so I don’t work.

My sister Julia (30, female) was also very against the marriage. I thought it was probably because of a big sister thing or worrying about me, but she almost cut me off after that. But I heard from her last year directly, and we started getting close again. She’s getting married now to a guy Alex (46, male) from her office. I met him once at a family dinner and he was nice, but made passive aggressive comments about Jacob being handed everything in life and stuff like that. Last month, my sister invited me to be a bridesmaid which was unexpected but more than welcome. So Jacob and I have spent more time with my family over the last month than through our entire marriage combined. Alex, however, was getting way too rude to Jacob so I confronted him a few times and overall stuff was tense and Jacob stopped coming around. I still remained a bridesmaid because of my parents and sister.

Alex had been coming up to me to badmouth Jacob, which just seems absurd on his part. He even made a comment about how I was probably unaware of anything because I had only been with Jacob, and he could teach me. He later played it off as a joke but I’d had enough by that point. I told my sister and parents if Alex doesn’t back off my husband, I wouldn’t be a part of the celebrations and, they all turned on us. Apparently the entire family just saw us as two kids who got married way too young and are playing house – and some even think I married Jacob early due to his family business. I got really angry and cut them off, and my mother called later saying I was overreacting and it wasn’t a big deal just past wounds resurfacing – which actually does make sense. Now I’m confused. Was I in the wrong for acting so abruptly? Should I try to be more cordial and understanding? Jacob seems fine with me being in touch with them as long as he doesn’t have to see them much. AITA?

