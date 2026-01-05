Young Woman And Her Husband Want To Move Away, But She Faces A Guilt Trip From Her Mom About It

Growing up and moving out doesn’t mean that you are free from drama with your mom. It can be even harder when your parents are seniors.

AITA for moving away from my parents? I’m from a pretty close family. I lived at home with my parents and brother until I met my future husband at the age of 29. Technically we went through 2020 together, but only officially moved in with him when I was 30.

He bought a house about 30 minutes away from my parents without traffic and the longest it has been is about 90 minutes with traffic. My adult brother still lives with them. Recently, we were given an opportunity to buy the house of a deceased relative at a nice discount, but the house is about 3 hours total from where my parents are. I acknowledge that my parents are unable to make the trip to see me, but I am happy to come to them and always have been.

My mother, since I’ve told her and disclosed that we are also having trouble getting pregnant and that I am getting fertility treatments, and that I am clinically depressed and in therapy, has completely broken down.

She has said that she thought she raised me differently, that she’ll never see us, that I won’t be here for my father, who isn’t well and has a lot of medical issues. I have countered with that now that I work fully from home, I can literally come and stay if she needs me to help out, but she never asks me to. Today, we had it out while we were cooking (Thanksgiving) and she said she didn’t want anything from me, that my husband doesn’t care about the distance, and that it’s just not how she imagined our relationship, especially with a kid.

I said it’s not how I imagined it either but that this is a good opportunity for us.

I should note that where they live is literally one of the most expensive cities in the country and that they live paycheck to paycheck and have for a long time.

My husband’s job means that we can’t just pick any random place to live as he brings in most of the money, and I don’t think it’s fair that he’d have to get a new job to make her happy. I guess right now I just feel trapped. Will this get better? AITA for wanting to move further away even though my dad isn’t doing well and I’d be further from my parents?

